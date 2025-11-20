Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Maharashtra Tragedy- Six Dead After SUV Falls Into 400-Ft Gorge In Tamhini Ghat In Raigad

Maharashtra Tragedy- Six Dead After SUV Falls Into 400-Ft Gorge In Tamhini Ghat In Raigad


2025-11-20 06:09:59
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Six killed as SUV falls into 400-foot gorge in Tamhini Ghat area of Maharashtra's Raigad district: police said, as reported by PTI.

(breaking news...more details to follow...)

MENAFN20112025007365015876ID1110372691



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search