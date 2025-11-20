Kite Launches A Shared Lexus RZ At Tridel's MRKT Alexandra Park In Toronto



Electric Vehicle Access for Residents: MRKT Alexandra Park residents gain exclusive access to a Lexus RZ through Kite's shared mobility platform.

Sustainable Urban Living: The partnership supports Tridel's continued commitment to sustainable, future-ready communities. Smart Building Feature Integration: Kite's all-electric carshare service enhances convenience and reduces the need for private vehicle ownership.



TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Mobility is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of its electric vehicle carshare program at Tridel's MRKT Alexandra Park condominium community in downtown Toronto, featuring the Lexus RZ, Lexus' first fully electric vehicle. This launch represents the latest collaboration between Kite and Tridel in advancing sustainable urban mobility within residential developments.

Located on Dundas, west of Spadina, MRKT Alexandra Park is a contemporary residential community developed by Tridel, designed to foster connectivity, culture, and sustainability in the heart of downtown Toronto. The addition of the Lexus RZ through Kite's carshare platform gives residents access to a premium, zero-emission vehicle for everyday use, promoting cleaner, more efficient urban transportation.









Tridel MRKT Alexandra Park

“Our partnership with Tridel reflects a shared vision for low-carbon, resident-focused mobility as a feature,” said Scott Macwilliam, CEO of Kite Mobility.“Integrating the Lexus RZ at MRKT Alexandra Park demonstrates how carshare amenities can complement thoughtful community design and contribute to broader sustainability goals.”

Through Kite's digital platform, residents can book and unlock the vehicle using the Kite app, enabling on-demand access to an electric car without the burden of ownership. The service aims to reduce traffic congestion and parking demand while providing a high-quality, environmentally responsible transportation option.

“At Tridel, sustainability extends beyond building design to include the way residents live and move,” said Graeme Armster, Director of Innovation and Sustainability at Tridel.“Partnering with Kite to introduce a shared Lexus RZ at MRKT Alexandra Park is a natural extension of our commitment to innovation and responsible community development.”

Kite Mobility is a Canadian-based electric carshare company partnering with leading real estate developers to integrate sustainable, shared mobility directly into residential communities. By providing access to premium electric vehicles through an app-based platform, Kite helps reduce parking demand, emissions, and transportation costs for residents.

