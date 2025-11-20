Household Insecticides Industry Report: Competitive Landscape And Future Prospects

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Household Insecticides Market?The residential pest control products market has seen significant expansion in past years. Its size is projected to increase from $16.8 billion in 2024 to $17.92 billion in 2025, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The previous growth can be traced back to enhanced concerns about pest-induced health issues, urban development and population concentration, an upsurge in diseases transmitted by pests, improved consumer knowledge and education, evolving lifestyles and cleanliness norms, easily reachable and cost-effective products, climates that are beneficial for pests, and innovation and formulation of products.

Expectations are high for the household insecticides market which is predicted to see robust growth over the ensuing years. It's suggested that it will expand to a value of $25.23 billion by 2029, maintaining a compound annual growth rate of 8.9%. The anticipated growth during this period is largely due to increasing worries about forthcoming diseases, the production of environment-friendly insecticides, consumer inclination towards DIY pest control methods, impacts of climate change on pest behaviour, and an emphasis on child and pet safety. Additional factors include escalated investment in R&D and a preference for residual formulas with lasting effects. Key trends for the forecast period encompass use of natural and eco-friendly constituents, technological progression, multi-purpose products, regulatory focus on safety, customized pest-management tactics, global spread of pest threats, effective use of social media and digital advertising, and innovative product designs.

Download a free sample of the household insecticides market report:



What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Household Insecticides Market?

The rise in mosquito-related illnesses is anticipated to propel the expansion of the household insecticides market. Mosquito-borne diseases are ailments triggered by bacteria, viruses, or parasites carried by mosquitoes and they encompass diseases like malaria. An amplified count of these diseases will generate a substantial need for household insecticides, as eliminating mosquitos indoors via the application of such insecticides lessens mosquito bites in homes and averts the transmission of mosquito-related ailments. For instance, the National Center for Biotechnology Information, a US government agency, reported in January 2023 that mosquito-related illnesses cause over 700,000 deaths annually, impacting not just humans but various other terrestrial mammals. Thus, the escalating prevalence of mosquito-related diseases will fuel the expansion of the household insecticides market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Household Insecticides Market?

Major players in the Household Insecticides include:

. Godrej Industries Limited

. Liphatech Inc.

. Dabur India Limited.

. Jyothy Laboratories Limited

. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

. S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

. Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

. Zapi SpA

. BASF SE

What Are The Future Trends Of The Household Insecticides Market?

Product innovations are currently a prominent trend in the household insecticides market, with numerous established companies striving to stay competitive through the introduction of unique products, like those based on plant-derived pest-control elements. For example, SC Johnson, an American producer of household cleaning products and various consumer chemicals, launched an innovative pest control product range named STEM in June 2022. STEM, which mainly uses plant-based active ingredients, harnesses botanical extracts, prepared in scientifically accurate ratios, to stun bugs, ensuring they're harmless to be used around people and pets. These products have no added dyes, fragrances, or severe chemical smells. STEM product range, containing lemongrass, mint, and rosemary oils, is particularly effective, with its spray nozzles designed to aim directly at insects.

What Segments Are Covered In The Household Insecticides Market Report?

The household insecticidesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Sprays, Vaporizers, Mosquito Coils, Baits, Other Products

2) By Type: Mosquito And Fly Control, Rodent Control, Termite Control, Bedbugs And Beetle Control, Other Types

3) By Composition: Natural, Synthetic

4) By Packaging: Small (50-200 ML), Medium (200-500 ML), Large (500 ML And Above)

5) By Distribution Channel: Online, Hypermarket, Supermarket, Drug Stores, Convenience Stores, Neighborhood Stores, Other Distribution Channel

Subsegments:

1) By Sprays: Aerosol Sprays, Pump Sprays, Insecticide Foggers

2) By Vaporizers: Electric Vaporizers, Liquid Vaporizers, Diffusers

3) By Mosquito Coils: Traditional Mosquito Coils, Herbal Mosquito Coils

4) By Baits: Ant Baits, Roach Baits, Fly Baits

5) By Other Products: Insecticide Gels, Sticky Traps, Insect Repellent Wipes

View the full household insecticides market report:



Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Household Insecticides Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the most significant share in the household insecticides market and is projected to experience the quickest growth in the future. The market report includes detailed analysis for several regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Household Insecticides Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Pesticides Global Market Report 2025

report/pesticides-global-market-report

Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Global Market Report 2025

report/pesticide-and-other-agricultural-chemicals-global-market-report

Pest Control Global Market Report 2025

report/pest-control-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: