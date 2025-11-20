Tajikistan Completes Modernization Of Kairakkum HPP, Raising Capacity

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan has relaunched 3 hydroelectric units at the Kairakkum Hydroelectric Power Plant, marking the completion of a full modernization program for all six units, Trend reports via Tajik president's press service.

President Emomali Rahmon attended the commissioning ceremony, during which officials announced that the plant's installed capacity has been enhanced following the modernization efforts. The upgrade program, which commenced in 2019, spanned nearly seven years. Once all units are fully operational, annual electricity generation at the Kairakkum HPP is projected to increase from approximately 580 million kWh to 850 million kWh.

With the participation of both domestic and international specialists, key components including turbine hall equipment, turbine control systems, hydro unit control systems, and seven transformers have been replaced, alongside other essential infrastructure.

The six units of the Kairakkum HPP were originally commissioned between the 1950s, with the final unit entering service in 1956. After nearly seven decades of operation, equipment deterioration had substantially reduced production efficiency.