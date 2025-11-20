Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Another Group Of Ex-Idps Back To Native Hasanriz Village In Azerbaijan's Aghdara (PHOTO)

2025-11-20 05:06:30
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDARA, Azerbaijan, November 20. The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been sent to Hasanriz village in the Aghdara district, Trend reports.

At this stage, 23 families (93 people) are returning to their village.

The returning residents consist of families who temporarily resided in different regions of the country, in dormitories and sanatoriums, due to the Armenian occupation in the early nineties.

Together with the returning residents, a total of 228 families (857 people) have returned to the village.

Currently, over 50,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former IDPs who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.

Trend News Agency

