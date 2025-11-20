Russian Forces Shell Three Areas Of Chernihiv Region, Causing Damage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Viacheslav Chaus, the Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration.

“Over the past day, the Russians shelled the Novhorod-Siverskyi, Koriukivka, and Chernihiv districts. Mostly with FPV drones and combat drones, as well as mortars and artillery,” Chaus said.

In the Novhorod-Siverskyi district, a Lancet drone hit the transport facilities of one of the mining companies. In Semenivka, a Molniya drone attacked an administrative building. An FPV drone hit a car, causing it to catch fire, and damaged a residential building.

Several settlements in the Koriukivka district were hit. In one of them, an FPV drone attack damaged a house, a car, and a motorcycle. In two other villages, passenger cars were targeted.

In the Chernihiv district, a Russian drone hit an energy facility.

The Head of the Regional Military Administration noted that Russian invaders fired on settlements in the region 61 times over the past day, with 120 strikes recorded.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked the Semenivka and Koriukivka communities in the Chernihiv region with drones, resulting in a locomotive being burned down and houses, cars, and farm buildings being damaged.

Photos: Chernihiv Regional Military Administration