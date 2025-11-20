Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Sultan Of Oman On Nat'l Day

2025-11-20 05:04:04
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent Thursday a cable of congratulations to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the Sultanate's National Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished the Sultan of Oman good health and the Sultanate and its people more progress and prosperity under his wise leadership. (pickup previous)
