Oman Marks Nat'l Day Amid Sustained Renaissance
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Mahmoud Bushehri
KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Oman marks on Thursday the 55th anniversary of its National Day amid continued development and renaissance, as it is seeking to keep abreast of global advancement side by side with other Gulf countries.
The Sultanate has been taking steady steps towards a bright future under the leadership of its leader Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said in the context of the country's Oman Vision 2040, which was launched by the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said.
The State of Kuwait joins Oman's celebration of its National Day at a time when bilateral relations have been developing in a continuous, deep and steady manner under the directions of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said for further promoting and pushing relations to wider horizons of joint cooperation covering all fields.
Kuwaiti-Omani relations are considered a model for Gulf, Arab and international relations, with this sincere fraternity and cooperation having developed from the conventional mode of bonds to high official and unofficial levels.
Kuwaiti-Omani relations have been further cemented following the state visit of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait to Oman on February 6, 2024 and his attendance of the inauguration of Oman's Duqm Refinery project in Oman, which is the largest joint investment project and the fruit of their close relations.
Political cooperation between both sisterly countries has seen significant steps this year, mainly His Highness the Amir's second visit to Muscat on October 14, 2025, leading a high-level delegation, where both leaders exchanged views on major regional and international issues.
Remarkably, both nations share the same approach of resolving regional and international conflicts and crises by diplomatic and peaceful means, based on the respect of countries' sovereignty and independence, abidance by international law and charters and support for Gulf efforts to ensure regional and international stability and peace.
At the behest of both countries' leaderships, senior officials of their foreign ministries met on May 18 to weigh a number of issues pertinent to the Kuwaiti-Omani Joint Committee.
The committee has contributed to broadening the scope of bilateral cooperation in the domains of economy, trade, education, scientific research, youth, civil service, environment and other developmental areas.
An antitrust memo of understanding (MoU) and another one related to consumer protection came into effect on July 28 and August 31, 2025, respectively.
Economically, Al-Duqm Refinery project, run by Kuwait Petroleum International (Q8) and OQ Group, is considered one of the most significant joint ventures between Kuwait and Oman.
Bilateral trade cooperation has greatly grown over recent years, with two-way trade exchange having hit around five billion US dollars, an increase of 120%, with the volume amounting to roughly USD 2.3 billion in the first six months of this year, which is five times higher than the figure achieved over five years.
In addition, Kuwait is deemed one of Oman's major investors, with direct investment reaching approximately USD 1.4 billion to become the Sultanate's top Arab and Gulf investor and third globally.
Kuwaiti-Omani relations have also developed in the domains of tourism, culture and media, with officials from both countries having attended several events and activities in this regard.
Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tareq had declared November 20, in lieu of 18, every year as the Sultanate's National Day. (end)
