Two Killed In Scooty-Thar Collision In Jammu

Srinagar- Two persons died on Wednesday late night after a scooty was hit by a Thar vehicle on the Jammu–Akhnoor bypass near the turning point of Gurha Pattan. The accident occurred when the victims were returning to their village.

Police said the scooty, bearing registration number JH02AH 8446, was driven by Ashok Kumar, aged 60, son of late Keser Ram, with Tarsem Lal, aged 42, son of late Chuni Lal, riding pillion. Both belonged to Gurha Pattan. They were travelling from Thathi Gharota towards their village when the Thar, bearing number JK11G 3000, coming from Jammu towards Akhnoor, allegedly collided with them at high speed.

Initial assessments indicate that the Thar was driven in a rash and negligent manner. The impact left both riders critically injured. Locals shifted them to Sub District Hospital Akhnoor for urgent medical attention; however, they succumbed to their injuries.