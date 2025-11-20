Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Omar Should Hold All-Party Anti-Terrorism Rally At Lal Chowk: BJP Leader

Omar Should Hold All-Party Anti-Terrorism Rally At Lal Chowk: BJP Leader


2025-11-20 05:03:46
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
BJP Leader Altaf Thakur

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah should organise an all-party anti-terrorism rally at Lal Chowk here to send out a loud message that every person in the union territory stands against terrorism, a BJP leader said on Thursday.

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur also said that political differences can wait but the fight against terror cannot.

“We urge the chief minister to lead an all-party anti-terrorism rally at Lal Chowk, Srinagar. It's time to move beyond condemnations and condolences,” Thakur said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Jammu and Kashmir must send a loud, united message that every person in the union territory stands against terrorism in all its forms.

“Political differences can wait - the fight against terror cannot. Let all parties, communities and citizens walk shoulder to shoulder for peace and dignity in the Valley,” he said.

MENAFN20112025000215011059ID1110372371



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search