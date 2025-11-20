Omar Should Hold All-Party Anti-Terrorism Rally At Lal Chowk: BJP Leader

BJP Leader Altaf Thakur

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah should organise an all-party anti-terrorism rally at Lal Chowk here to send out a loud message that every person in the union territory stands against terrorism, a BJP leader said on Thursday.

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur also said that political differences can wait but the fight against terror cannot.

“We urge the chief minister to lead an all-party anti-terrorism rally at Lal Chowk, Srinagar. It's time to move beyond condemnations and condolences,” Thakur said in a statement.

He said Jammu and Kashmir must send a loud, united message that every person in the union territory stands against terrorism in all its forms.

“Political differences can wait - the fight against terror cannot. Let all parties, communities and citizens walk shoulder to shoulder for peace and dignity in the Valley,” he said.