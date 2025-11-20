MEXC Appoints Hacken As Independent Auditor To Conduct Monthly Proof-Of-Reserves Reviews

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced an expanded partnership with Hacken that establishes monthly Proof of Reserves (PoR) audits as a standard operating practice. The move transforms an existing security relationship into a comprehensive transparency framework designed to provide users with consistent, independent verification of asset backing.

MEXC's latest Proof of Reserves data shows that major asset reserves remain above 100%, ensuring all user deposits are fully backed. Users can independently verify their holdings at any time through MEXC's Merkle Tree system, which provides cryptographic proof of reserves on a dedicated verification is an end-to-end blockchain security & compliance partner for digital assets. Unlike traditional providers, Hacken was born on blockchain, combining deep Web3 expertise with enterprise-grade quality, AI-powered offensive security, and globally recognized certifications. Since 2017, Hacken has been trusted by 1,500 adopters, including the European Commission, ADGM, MetaMask, Ethereum Foundation, and Binance to secure the new digital frontier.

To further enhance transparency and accountability, the new monthly audits conducted by Hacken will complement this user-facing infrastructure with independent, expert verification, adding a layer of institutional oversight to MEXC's open reserve data. The first audit report is expected at the end of November. Hacken will serve as an independent external auditor, publishing reserve verification reports publicly and without any editorial influence from MEXC.

Each monthly report will verify MEXC's reserves against user balances across major digital assets. Hacken will publish reports publicly, creating an auditable record of the exchange's financial position over time. This sustained scrutiny addresses a critical gap in current industry practices, delivering stronger transparency standards alongside MEXC's monthly PoR reports.

The collaboration deepens a partnership that began with Hacken's 2025 security audit of MEXC's mobile application. The expansion from periodic system audits to monthly reserve verification represents a material evolution in scope, shifting focus from technical infrastructure to ongoing transparency. MEXC's commitment to monthly independent audits establishes a clear standard for operational transparency, reinforcing the exchange's long-term dedication to user protection and accountability.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries and regions, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website | X | Telegram | How to Sign Up on MEXC

About Hacken

Hacken is an end-to-end blockchain security & compliance partner for digital assets. Unlike traditional providers, Hacken was born on blockchain, combining deep Web3 expertise with enterprise-grade quality, AI-powered offensive security, and globally recognized certifications. Since 2017, Hacken has been trusted by 1,500 adopters, including the European Commission, ADGM, MetaMask, Ethereum Foundation, and Binance to secure the new digital frontier.

We bring top-tier, blockchain-native expertise and proven credibility to help organizations secure their infrastructure and meet modern digital asset regulations with confidence.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: For media inquiries, please contact the MEXC PR Team:...