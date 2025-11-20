BROAD ARROW ANNOUNCES,“GLOBAL ICONS,” AN ONLINE COLLECTOR CAR AND MEMORABILIA SALE SCHEDULED FOR JANUARY 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOVEL THREE-PART ONLINE AUCTION TO INCLUDE EUROPE AND UK-BASED COLLECTOR CARS ALONGSIDE MOTORSPORT MEMORABILIA | HIGHLY ORIGINAL 1971 LAMBORGHINI MIURA P400 S LEADS EARLY COLLECTOR CAR HIGHLIGHTS | LIVE PREVIEW OPPORTUNITIES ACROSS MULTIPLE COUNTRIES TO BE ANNOUNCED | BIDDING OPENS JANUARY 23, 2026

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty company (NYSE: HGTY), is thrilled to announce Global Icons, a multi-location online auction of motor cars and memorabilia set for January 2026, with live preview displays at multiple locations throughout the UK and Europe. A new auction concept for Broad Arrow, Global Icons will comprise three parts, including two collector car auctions- Global Icons: Europe Online and Global Icons: UK Online -along with Global Icons: Memorabilia Online, featuring a motorsport memorabilia offering.

“Global Icons introduces an exciting new auction format to our clients,” says Joe Twyman, VP of Sales for Broad Arrow's EMEA Region.“The expansion of our footprint across the UK and Europe over the last two years allows us to present an online collector car auction experience to consignors and bidders, one that will both attract a very wide network of collectors and offer the unique opportunity to preview and inspect many of the cars on offer alongside a Broad Arrow car specialist at multiple convenient hub locations across Europe and the UK. We look forward to sharing more information about these exciting events soon.”

Consignors and bidders can expect a diverse selection of high-quality pre-war, post-war, and modern collector cars offered in Global Icons: Europe Online for cars located in Europe, and Global Icons: UK Online for cars located in the UK. The cars on offer will be considered 'iconic' based on their historical significance, contribution to pop or collector car culture, or importance to the DNA of their respective marque.

Broad Arrow has already secured a number of exciting early consignments for Global Icons: Europe Online and Global Icons: UK Online, led by a fantastic example of none other than the seminal supercar, a 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 S, chassis no. 4809 (Estimate: €1.600.000 - €1.800.000). This late-production example is one of approximately 338 built and was delivered new to Tenerife dealer, Vela Murillo, equipped with the desirable vented discs and factory air conditioning. The car enjoyed a glamorous early life in the Canary Islands, eventually landing with a Swiss caretaker in 1998.

Carefully restored under Swiss ownership between 2006 and 2011 in period-correct Giallo Miura over Nero leather, the Miura is offered next January in highly original condition, retaining its matching-numbers V12 engine, upgraded with desirable SV-type split-sump lubrication. Fresh from a major service amounting to over CHF 15'000 completed in 2025, and presented with a detailed history file, chassis 4809 is a superlative example of Lamborghini's most iconic creation.

Clients can also expect an exciting selection of approximately 100 sought-after motorsport memorabilia lots to be offered in Global Icons: Memorabilia Online. Items already consigned include those used by such legendary drivers as Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, Sir Stirling Moss, and Sir John Surtees.

Information on all lots will be available at broadarrowauctions, and bidding will open from January 23, 2026. Bidding for Global Icons: Europe Online and UK Online will close on Friday, January 30, and bidding for Global Icons: Memorabilia Online will close on Sunday, February 1.

With Broad Arrow's presence and reach across the UK and continental Europe, along with its global team of knowledgeable car specialists, the company will host in-person previews of many of the lots on offer in the Global Icons Online Auction series at several locations across Europe and at Broad Arrow's UK headquarters at Bicester Motion. Details of these exciting events will be released in the coming weeks.

Consignments are now invited. Interested consignors are invited to connect with a Broad Arrow car specialist at or by contacting .... Buyer's premium for collector vehicles offered in Global Icons: Europe Online and Global Icons: UK Online will be 10% of the final hammer price plus VAT. Buyer's premium for all lots offered in Global Icons: Memorabilia Online will be 25% of the final hammer price, inclusive of VAT. Learn more about Global Icons and Broad Arrow's 2026 calendar of events at

Editor's Notes

Photo Caption/Credit – 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 S set for Broad Arrow's Global Icons: Europe Online Auction by Urs Schmid / Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

