Qatar Participates In 41St MENAFATF Meeting

Manama: The State of Qatar participated in the work of the 41st Plenary Meeting of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF), held in Manama in the Kingdom of Bahrain, with the participation of representatives from member states and regional and international organizations concerned with combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

Qatar's delegation was headed by Head of the Qatar Financial Information Unit and Member of the National Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Committee Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Mubarak Al-Thani. The delegation also included Acting Secretary-General of the National Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Committee Mohammed Sareea Al Kaabi, as well as several other members of the committee.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from member and observer groups of countries and regional and international organisations specializing in combating money laundering, terrorist financing and arms proliferation. The meeting is an opportunity to strengthen and unify regional and international efforts to protect the region's economic systems from the risks of these crimes and reduce their impact on other areas.

The 41st MENAFATF meeting included a specialised workshop on exchanging experiences on the current mutual evaluation round and the mechanism for implementing the latest Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards, with the participation of Malaysia and Latvia.

The two countries presented their practical experiences in preparing and implementing mutual evaluation rounds, as well as highlighting key lessons learned in applying the updated FATF standards.

MENAFATF honored the State of Qatar in recognition of its efforts and outstanding contribution to supporting the group's work over the past two years. This reflects Qatar's role in developing capabilities in combating money laundering and terrorist financing.