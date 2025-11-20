403
Italy, Egypt Foreign Ministers Hold Phone Talks on Gaza, Sudan
(MENAFN) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani spoke by phone on Wednesday with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, focusing on the crises in Gaza and Sudan, the Italian Foreign Ministry said.
According to a ministry statement, the two officials agreed to convene the bilateral Joint Committee in Rome "as soon as possible" to advance several issues of mutual interest.
The ministers also addressed the escalating situation in the Gaza Strip, days after the UN Security Council approved a US-drafted resolution on Washington’s proposed plan. They emphasized the importance of strengthening the ceasefire and working toward a "lasting peace" by reviving the political process.
Regarding Sudan, Tajani and Abdelatty highlighted the urgent need for a comprehensive ceasefire to restart political negotiations and ensure humanitarian access.
Tajani also briefed his Egyptian counterpart on the "Italy for Sudan" initiative, under which a humanitarian aid aircraft will soon depart for refugees in Port Sudan, especially children, in partnership with local Christian organizations.
The conflict in Sudan, which erupted on April 15, 2023, between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, has resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced millions. Currently, the RSF controls all five states of Darfur in western Sudan, while the army retains most of the remaining 13 states across the south, north, east, and central regions, including the capital, Khartoum.
