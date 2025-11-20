Applyboard Releases Trends Report: International Students Reassess ROI As Job Markets Tighten Across Top Study Destinations

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India ApplyBoard, the leading international student mobility technology platform, has just released its 2026 Trends Report: Building and Rebuilding Global Education. This annual report highlights how international students are becoming increasingly strategic in their study abroad choices, prioritizing affordability, employability, and policy stability over prestige or tradition.

According to the report, while global demand for international education remains strong, volatility in major destination policies and economic headwinds are forcing students and families in India to reevaluate their return on investment (ROI) more closely than ever.



“The decision to study abroad is now, more than ever, a financial calculation,” said Meti Basiri, Co-founder & CEO at ApplyBoard.“For international students, the focus has shifted toward tangible outcomes, affordable education, post-study work opportunities, and destinations that offer policy consistency. Our 2026 report equips them with the insights to make informed decisions about where to study and how to build successful global careers.”



Key Findings: Financial Strategy and Career Outcomes Driving Student Mobility



Financial Pressures and Affordability Take Center Stage

Rising tuition fees and higher proof-of-funds requirements in traditional“ Big Four” destinations (Canada, the US, the UK, and Australia) are forcing students to rethink their options.



Germany and Ireland are now widely viewed as some of the most affordable destinations, offering lower tuition fees and flexible post-study work windows. France and Spain are attracting record enrolments, supported by national housing initiatives and simplified student visa routes.



Changing Pathways in Established Markets

Policy tightening continues to disrupt the traditional flow of international students to English-speaking countries.



In Canada, new study permit issuances are projected to fall by 54% year-over-year in 2025, while post-graduation work permit (PGWP) issuances could decline by 30%. Australia and the UK are maintaining stable volumes but face tempered demand amid stricter compliance standards and higher living costs.



The Rise of Stable Alternatives

Non-Anglophone destinations are refining their policies to welcome record numbers of students



Germany surpassed 400,000 international students in the winter 2024/25 semester, supported by strong study-to-work transitions and dual citizenship reforms.

France is planning to host 30,000 Indian students by 2030, pairing ambitious goals with clear employment pathways and centralized housing support. South Korea and the United Arab Emirates are rapidly expanding international student enrolments through extended work rights and streamlined immigration processes.



Global Job Vacancies Reflect Uneven Recovery

The global job market awaiting new graduates is fundamentally weaker than in recent years:



Weak Global Economic Outlook: Most major financial institutions project a weak global economic outlook for 2026. The World Bank forecasts that the“2020s as a whole will have the slowest GDP pace of any decade since the 1960s,” signaling a challenging labor market for new graduates.

Anglophone Markets Tighten: Job markets in Canada, the UK, and the US are tightening significantly. In 2025, Canada and the UK both recorded a 14% decline in job vacancies year-over-year, while the US posted a 6% drop in vacancies, indicating a broad deceleration in hiring.

Australia remains the outlier, with 327,000 job vacancies in August 2025-48% above pre-pandemic levels, making it the most employment-resilient of the“Big Four.” Across all destinations, the information technology sector shows the strongest resilience, while healthcare and social work employers, despite recent declines, continue to offer the largest overall number of job openings.



Shift Toward Future-Proof Skills and Career Readiness

Faced with uncertain job markets, international students are increasingly aligning their studies with specific workforce needs. International education counselors across the region expect a continued shift toward technology, cybersecurity, healthcare, and sustainability programs that offer global career relevance.



Workforce Integration as a Deciding Factor

Governments are supporting institutions' efforts to embed work-integrated learning (WIL) opportunities into academic programs to help students gain practical experience before graduation.



In Canada, federal initiatives will fund 8,000 new WIL placements by 2028, creating direct industry linkages. Similar efforts are underway in Australia, where universities are expanding credit-bearing internships to support graduate employability.



Navigating What's Next

The report projects that global student mobility will continue to grow, with the potential to reach 10 million international students by 2030, but along more diversified and economically driven pathways.



Students from India will remain one of the most vital student populations shaping this future, with students becoming more discerning, data-informed, and career-oriented than ever before.



“Students are focusing on real outcomes, graduate employability, financial sustainability, and long-term security,” said Meti Basiri.“By understanding these global shifts, international students and families from India can make smarter decisions and position themselves for success in a rapidly changing world.”



To access the full " Building and Rebuilding Global Education " Trends Report, please visit [ ].