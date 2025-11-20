Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Sends Congratulations To Sultan Of Oman


2025-11-20 04:01:25
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman on the anniversary of his country's National Day.

Gulf Times

