QSCCB Hosts Lecture On Support For Families Of Visually Impaired

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Social and Cultural Centre for the Blind (QSCCB) organised a lecture on psychological support for families of persons with visual impairments, marking World Children's Day 2025, at the centre's premises.

The lecture, delivered by Dr. Tarek Al Aisawi, Advisor to the Qatar Society for Rehabilitation of Special Needs (QSRSN), was intended to promote societal awareness of the issues facing children with visual impairments and bolster the role of the family in providing them with psychological and social support.

Dr. Al Aisawi stressed the importance of providing psychological support for the family as the primary partner in caring for children. He addressed the segments of the community that are most in need of care.

The nation provides an integrated system of services to enhance their quality of life, tackling the key common mental disorders plaguing children.