'Years Of Culture' Programme Connects Qatar, Chile Through JEDARIART

Doha, Qatar: Two Qatari artists completed collaborative murals at the School of Architecture of the Austral University of Chile (UACh) in Valdivia, as part of the 2025 international“Years of Culture” programme.

JEDARIART is a programme launched in 2020 by Qatar Museums to beautify public spaces with murals created by both local and international artists. Since its first edition, the project has expanded to include interventions in US cities, collaborations with collectives from India and Pakistan, and community activities with school children.

Over a week of work, from 7 to 14 of November, artists Mubarak Al Malik and Aisha Al-Fadhala created murals that expressed the connection between Qatari and Chilean cultures, accompanied by students from UACh's Architecture and Visual Arts programmes.

My mural blends traditional symbols, such as the batula-which represents motherhood and home in our culture, with elements of the Chilean landscape, like the copihue flower. It is a visual conversation between two worlds,” said Mubarak Al Malik, one of the participating muralists.

For her part, Aisha Al-Fadhala highlighted the warmth of the local reception.“My experience in Valdivia was incredible. In my mural, I wanted to merge the beauty of Valdivia with symbols from my country, such as a Qatari woman enjoying Arabic coffee among the flowers of southern Chile,” the artist said.