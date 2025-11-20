Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Heads To Rwanda

2025-11-20 04:00:48
The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani departed from Doha on Thursday morning for the Republic of Rwanda, on an official visit during which HH the Amir will meet with His Excellency President Paul Kagame.
HH the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.

