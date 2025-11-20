US Approves Advanced AI Chip Sale To UAE Company G42

The US government has approved the export of advanced AI semiconductors to the UAE company G42.

This will accelerate foundational projects already underway in the UAE, including Stargate UAE, the 1-gigawatt AI compute cluster being built by G42 for OpenAI in partnership with Oracle, Cisco, NVIDIA, and SoftBank Group, which is part of the larger UAE–US AI Campus, a 5-gigawatt AI infrastructure hub designed to deliver compute capacity and low-latency inferencing for the wider region.

It also supports the expansion of technology collaborations with leading US hyperscalers and chipmakers, including Microsoft, AMD, Qualcomm, Cerebras, and others.

The licensing of advanced chips builds on a common operating picture developed through close US–UAE collaboration to enable the secure global diffusion of American technology. Their deployment will be governed by the Regulated Technology Environment (RTE), a world-class technology and compliance framework pioneered by G42 and approved under US Department of Commerce and Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) guidelines.

The UAE remains the only nation in the region to have already undertaken this scale of infrastructure development in alignment with US regulatory frameworks, export controls, and governance protocols.

G42's deployed, and operational AI infrastructure includes three of the Top500 supercomputers globally, the No. 1 and No.2 in the region, in addition to recently announcing its Maximus-01 supercomputer in New York that ranks 20th globally. G42's expanding AI infrastructure footprint now spans Abu Dhabi, France, and multiple locations across the United States, including California, Minnesota, Texas, and New York.

“This announcement marks a defining moment for G42 and our partners as we move from planning into execution. Our shared infrastructure model sets a new benchmark for secure, high-performance compute that is designed to serve the needs of both nations. What we build in the UAE, we will continue to match in the US, maintaining symmetry and trust at every layer,” said Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42.

"This decision affirms the depth of trust that underpins the UAE–US relationship. It reflects a shared strategic outlook - where technology is not merely a tool of progress, but a platform for stability, economic resilience, and long-term cooperation. The UAE is proud to play a constructive role in shaping that future,” said Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Secretary General of the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council.

Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US, said the White House's decision to authorize US chip exports to the UAE marks another milestone in the trusted and enduring partnership between our two nations.

“The authorization follows sustained engagement between both governments and reflects the confidence that underpins our collaboration in advanced technology and national security. The UAE–US AI and technology partnership announced in May continues to advance joint industrial and digital infrastructure goals. UAE investments in US data centers, AI and energy systems, semiconductor fabrication, advanced manufacturing, and critical minerals form part of a long-term strategy to strengthen capacity and resilience in both countries,” he said.

Al Otaiba added that access to advanced US technology supports ongoing collaboration between leading global technology partners, including G42, Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco, OpenAI, NVIDIA, AMD, and Cerebras.