Introduction Of Irayple's New SWIR Area Scan Cameras
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- iRAYPLE has announced the release of its new SWIR Area Scan Camera, marking a new era in industrial inspection with cutting-edge short-wave infrared (SWIR) imaging technology. Equipped with an advanced InGaAs image sensor, the camera combines a compact design, a broad spectral response (400–1700 nm), and enhanced DPC technology to deliver superior imaging performance for semiconductor, photovoltaic, and industrial inspection applications.
Compact and Lightweight Design
With dimensions of 29 × 29 × 42 mm, the SWIR camera offers exceptional flexibility and is ideal for integration into equipment with limited installation space-an essential feature for semiconductor and precision inspection systems.
Broad-Spectrum SWIR Imaging
Powered by InGaAs (Indium Gallium Arsenide) sensors, the camera breaks through the 1 μm imaging barrier with a spectral response covering both the visible (VIS) and short-wave infrared (SWIR) ranges. This enables precise detection of hidden circuit layers, defects, and doping irregularities within silicon wafers, as silicon becomes semi-transparent above 1100 nm.
Advanced Image Processing and Noise Control
iRAYPLE's proprietary DPC technology effectively mitigates the impact of dark current in high-temperature or low-light environments, reducing noise and non-uniformity while improving image clarity and dynamic range-ensuring stable performance across diverse inspection conditions.
Broad Industrial Applications
The iRAYPLE SWIR Area Scan Camera delivers exceptional imaging performance across diverse industries. In semiconductor and photovoltaic inspection, it enables precise internal defect detection. In food, pharmaceutical, and material analysis, its strong penetration and spectral sensing capabilities ensure accurate, non-destructive quality inspection and material identification.
With its compact design, wide spectral response, and advanced image processing, the new iRAYPLE SWIR Area Scan Camera redefines industrial imaging standards and opens new possibilities for intelligent, high-precision inspection.
About iRAYPLE
iRAYPLE, the flagship brand of Zhejiang HuaRay technology Co., Ltd, is a professional company focusing on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of machine vision and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) products and solutions. Concentrating on smart manufacturing, we have always insisted on satisfying customers' needs, creating value to help customers reduce costs, and making factories smarter. Founded in 2016, the business has expanded to cover more than 50 countries and regions.
