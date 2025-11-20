403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Antalya gets chosen as host for COP31 following Australia’s withdrawal
(MENAFN) Türkiye is set to host next year’s COP31 climate summit in the Mediterranean city of Antalya after Australia withdrew its bid to hold the event.
“What has been agreed is that (Climate Change Minister) Chris Bowen, Australia, will be COP President for Negotiations. The conference and the COP Presidency will go to Türkiye, and there'll be a pre-COP meeting, particularly focusing on climate financing in the Pacific, the Pacific Resilience Facility, in the lead up to COP next year, held in the Pacific,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated, as reported by authorities.
He described the arrangement as “a big win for both Australia and Türkiye.”
“The rules of the climate conferences are that they’ve got to be done by consensus,” he added.
“If it wasn’t a consensus, then it would have gone to Bonn in Germany.”
“What has been agreed is that (Climate Change Minister) Chris Bowen, Australia, will be COP President for Negotiations. The conference and the COP Presidency will go to Türkiye, and there'll be a pre-COP meeting, particularly focusing on climate financing in the Pacific, the Pacific Resilience Facility, in the lead up to COP next year, held in the Pacific,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated, as reported by authorities.
He described the arrangement as “a big win for both Australia and Türkiye.”
“The rules of the climate conferences are that they’ve got to be done by consensus,” he added.
“If it wasn’t a consensus, then it would have gone to Bonn in Germany.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment