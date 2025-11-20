403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Snow Crab Season Reels In Tourists In Japan's Tattoo-Friendly Hot Spring Town Kinosaki Onsen
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- On November 6, the popular resort town of Kinosaki Onsen in Japan's Hyogo Prefecture welcomed the first Snow Crab catch of the season. The Snow Crab, also known as Matsuba Crab, is a local delicacy caught in the waters just north of Kinosaki Onsen.
Residents and tourists alike praise the taste of snow crab for its unique sweetness and ability to go with a variety of other dishes. With an average length of 70 centimeters, the legs of a Snow Crab pack an impressive amount of sweet, briny flavor in their succulent meat. While frozen Snow Crab is available all year long in Japan, Kinosaki Onsen prides itself on timing - visitors enjoy this delicacy in winter, when the Snow Crabs are fished from the nearby Sea of Japan.
The official Snow Crab season runs from November to March. The tight timing for a taste of this elusive crab is due to local fishing restrictions in an effort to maintain the current population numbers. Guests staying in Kinosaki Onsen are usually served the freshly caught Snow Crab with dinner banquet meals in their traditional Japanese rooms.
Residents and tourists alike praise the taste of snow crab for its unique sweetness and ability to go with a variety of other dishes. With an average length of 70 centimeters, the legs of a Snow Crab pack an impressive amount of sweet, briny flavor in their succulent meat. While frozen Snow Crab is available all year long in Japan, Kinosaki Onsen prides itself on timing - visitors enjoy this delicacy in winter, when the Snow Crabs are fished from the nearby Sea of Japan.
The official Snow Crab season runs from November to March. The tight timing for a taste of this elusive crab is due to local fishing restrictions in an effort to maintain the current population numbers. Guests staying in Kinosaki Onsen are usually served the freshly caught Snow Crab with dinner banquet meals in their traditional Japanese rooms.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment