Death Toll from Russian Strike on Ukraine Climbs to Twenty-Five
(MENAFN) At least 25 individuals, including three children, lost their lives and 73 sustained injuries after a Russian strike pounded residential structures in Ternopil, a western Ukrainian city, on Wednesday morning, officials confirmed—representing one of the conflict's deadliest single attacks in recent months.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported more than 160 rescue personnel are deployed at the site with approximately 45 equipment units, including robotic systems. Explosive ordnance disposal teams have also cleared the surrounding territory.
The agency previously stated that rescue teams had extracted 45 people from the debris and that blazes erupted following the strike, inflicting damage on high-rise apartment complexes along with industrial and storage facilities.
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha denounced the assault, declaring Russia's actions demonstrated how its "'peace plans' look in reality."
Separately, the Ukrainian Air Force announced in a statement that Russia launched 48 missiles and 476 drones from multiple directions, with primary targets being the Lviv, Ternopil and Kharkiv regions.
Air defense units destroyed or neutralized 483 of the 524 identified aerial assault weapons, including 442 drones, 34 Kh-101 cruise missiles and seven Kalibrs, according to the statement.
Air Force officials indicated the offensive commenced Tuesday evening and deployed Shahed-type drones, Gerbera-type UAVs and cruise missiles fired from Russian territories and from occupied Crimea.
Seven missiles and 34 attack drones struck 14 sites, while falling debris was documented in six zones.
Russia asserted its military executed a "massive strike with long-range precision weapons" targeting Ukrainian military-industrial and energy infrastructure in western areas.
The Defense Ministry stated the operation, which incorporated Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and attack UAVs, was launched "in response" to alleged Ukrainian attacks on civilian locations in Russia.
Moscow claimed "all designated targets were hit," an assertion that could not be independently verified.
