Zakat Affairs Department Outlines Zakat Al-Fitr Calculation Per Person

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Zakat Affairs Department at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has officially announced the mechanism for calculating Zakat Al-Fitr for the current year, setting the value at QR15 per person.

Head of the Zakat Services Department Ahmed Jaber Al-Jarboui (pictured) explained that this figure is determined based on the Prophetic Sa'a, which equals approximately 2.5kg of the community's most common staple food. To ensure accuracy and fairness, the Department conducts a thorough study of the local market, utilising the average price of rice as the primary benchmark for the final monetary valuation.

MoI issues precautionary evacuation guidelines for workplaces Qatar Foundation student promotes culture of giving through home initiative Awqaf Ministry sets Zakat Al-Fitr at QR15 per person

Read Also

This standardised methodology is rooted in Sharia principles and aims to balance the economic reality of the local market with the religious requirement of providing for those in need. Al-Jarboui emphasised that Zakat Al-Fitr is an obligatory act of worship for every capable Muslim, covering themselves and their dependents, including spouses and children.

The primary purpose of this mandate is twofold: it serves as a purification for the fasting person from any shortcomings during Ramadan and ensures that the poor and needy are supported so they may celebrate Eid al-Fitr without the burden of financial want. The Zakat Affairs Department encourages the public to fulfil this obligation early to ensure that funds are distributed to eligible recipients well before the Eid prayer. To facilitate this process, the Department has established multiple convenient channels for payment, including its official website, a dedicated smart application, and various collection points located in malls and markets across the country. By utilising these official government channels, donors can be confident that their contributions are being managed through a transparent, institutional framework that prioritises the most vulnerable families in society.

The Department views Zakat Al-Fitr as a vital expression of social solidarity. By announcing the rate early and providing digital tools for payment, the Ministry seeks to streamline the fulfilment of this religious duty while upholding the dignity of the recipients.

Al-Jarboui urged citizens and residents to adhere to the designated timeframe, noting that early contributions through the Department's systems allow for a more equitable and organized distribution process, ensuring the joy of Eid reaches every household.