US Political Affairs Advisor Honors Fallen At Alley Of Martyrs

Akbar Novruz

US State Department Political Affairs Advisor Allison Hooker visited the Alley of Martyrs, paying tribute to the memory of those who lost their lives, Azernews reports.

The US Embassy in Azerbaijan issued a statement following the visit, noting that the United States“remembers all those who lost their lives defending their values” and extends its deepest condolences to the families and friends who lost loved ones as a result of the conflict.

The visit underscores ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two countries and the symbolic importance of honoring those who sacrificed their lives.