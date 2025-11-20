403
Türkiye to Host COP31 After Australia Withdraws
(MENAFN) Türkiye will serve as the host for next year’s COP31 climate summit, which will take place in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya.
This follows Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s announcement that Canberra has withdrawn its bid to host the conference.
“What has been agreed is that (Climate Change Minister) Chris Bowen, Australia, will be COP President for Negotiations.
The conference and the COP Presidency will go to Türkiye, and there'll be a pre-COP meeting, particularly focusing on climate financing in the Pacific, the Pacific Resilience Facility, in the lead up to COP next year, held in the Pacific,” Albanese stated to an Australian public broadcaster.
Albanese described the arrangement as “a big win for both Australia and Türkiye.”
He emphasized that “the rules of the climate conferences are that they’ve got to be done by consensus. If it wasn’t a consensus, then it would have gone to Bonn in Germany.”
