Türkiye's Stock Exchange Opens Thursday Higher
(MENAFN) Türkiye's primary equities gauge launched Thursday trading at 10,959.01 points, climbing 0.51% in early session activity as investors added 55.1 points to the benchmark.
The previous day witnessed the BIST 100 advancing 1.63% to settle at 10,903.91 points, while market participants drove daily trading volumes to 151.2 billion Turkish liras ($3.57 billion), reflecting robust investor engagement across the exchange.
Currency markets showed the Turkish lira positioned at 42.3670 against the US dollar as of 10.10 am Istanbul time (0710GMT), according to exchange data. The common European currency commanded 48.9070 liras, while sterling traded at 55.5040 liras per pound.
Precious metals maintained elevated pricing levels, with gold futures reaching $4,075.25 per troy ounce in international markets. Meanwhile, global energy benchmarks showed Brent crude oil contracts changing hands at $63.30 per barrel, reflecting continued volatility in petroleum markets.
The sustained momentum in Turkish equities comes as regional markets digest broader economic indicators and investor sentiment remains cautiously optimistic heading into year-end trading sessions. Analysts continue monitoring currency fluctuations and commodity price movements for potential impacts on the domestic exchange's trajectory.
