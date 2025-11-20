403
Joramco Signs New Agreement with "Global Aviation"
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – 19 November 2025 — Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has signed a new agreement with Iraqi airline, Global Aviation.
The agreement was signed during the Dubai Airshow 2025, under which Joramco will be performing C-checks on Global Aviation’s fleet. This partnership underscores Joramco’s growing reputation as a trusted MRO provider serving airlines across the region.
Commenting on the occasion, Adam Voss, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, said, “We are delighted to embark on this new partnership with Global Aviation. Joramco’s commitment to operational excellence and adherence to the highest international standards have positioned us as a partner of choice for airlines worldwide. We look forward to building on this collaboration and exploring new opportunities for growth together.”
