Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Presidential Reference Verdict: SC Says Governors Can't Withhold Bills Elected Govt Must Stay In Driver's Seat

Presidential Reference Verdict: SC Says Governors Can't Withhold Bills Elected Govt Must Stay In Driver's Seat


2025-11-20 01:12:30
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Supreme Court said on Thursday, November 20, that it cannot fix the timeline for governors and the President to give assent to bills passed by state assemblies.

In a significant verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that timelines cannot be fixed for the governor and the President for giving assent to bills passed by state assemblies and the judiciary cannot also grant deemed assent to them.

MENAFN20112025007365015876ID1110371198



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search