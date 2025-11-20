403
2025 Saudi-China Open Source Forum Concludes Successfully, Building a Cross-Border Bridge for Open Source and AI Collaboration
(MENAFN- EmailWire) RIYADH – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Saudi-China Open Source Forum convened successfully at The Garage in Riyadh on November 11, 2025, uniting premier open-source technologists and enterprises from both nations. Hosted by the Programmers Association (Parmg) with support from the China OSS Promotion Union (COPU), OpenTEKr and partners including the Saudi–China Technology Alliance, and knowledge Open Source Community (KPro), the event drew participation from China industry leaders such as Inspur, ZTE, China Mobile, iSoftStone, Yonyou, Seeyon, FanRuan, Orion, and AitoCoder. It also engaged prominent open-source communities like openEuler, MindSpore, openGauss, Jiuwen, openFuyao, and Cangjie etc.
The event focused on how open-source technologies and artificial intelligence drive digital transformation. The forum not only accelerated Saudi Arabia’s technological advancement but also opened new pathways for global collaboration in open-source AI. This shared goal of leveraging technology to create a better life underscores the potential for international cooperation to address complex challenges and drive innovation.
Eng. AbdulAziz AlOraij, Chairman of Parmg, delivered the welcome address, stating, “Open source is the lifeblood of innovation, and AI is the core driver of transformation. This forum builds a practical bridge for Sino–Saudi technological collaboration on Riyadh’s fertile ground for innovation. It embodies our shared technological vision and actively advances the digital-transformation goals of Saudi Vision 2030.”
Representatives from the Saudi Digital Government Authority (DGA) and the Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) extended congratulatory remarks. Dr. Abdulrahman Habib, Director of the International Center for AI Research and Ethics (ICAIRE), provided insightful perspectives on open-source AI, while Mr. Sun Jianping, President of the Shanghai Services Federation (SSF), shared a video message endorsing open-source and AI ecosystem development between the two countries.
The technical sessions featured substantive speeches by experts from openEuler, Inspur, ZTE, China Mobile, iSoftStone, Yonyou, Seeyon, and MindSpore, alongside product exhibitions from China AI application vendors like FanRuan, Orion, and AitoCoder. They shared field-tested practices in commercializing and scaling China’s open-source AI technologies, with emphasis on open-source OS and ecosystem development, AI framework engineering, AI coding, and Agentic AI. Saudi innovators showcased the Kingdom’s dynamic progress, reinforcing the forum’s core theme of collaboration and mutual learning.
A key milestone was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between SSF AI Committee and Parmg, formalizing a strategic partnership to co-develop open-source ecosystems, accelerate AI adoption, and cultivate talent.
The forum’s success marks a significant step toward fulfilling Saudi Vision 2030’s priorities—strengthening technological capabilities and accelerating digital economy transformation.
