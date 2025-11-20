Unidentified Body Found Near TRC Srinagar, Police Launch Probe

Representational Photo

Srinagar- The body of a man was found lying on the road near the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) in Srinagar on Thursday morning, officials said.

An official said that the body was spotted by locals, who immediately informed the police.

He said that soon after receiving the information, police reached the spot and took the body into their possession, reported news agency KNO.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased was subsequently shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.