Trump authorizes 28-point plan to end Russia-Ukraine conflict
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has approved a 28-point blueprint intended to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to a close, a senior administration official told reporters, according to accounts.
“The plan focuses on giving both sides security guarantees to secure a lasting peace,” the official said, adding that “It includes things Ukraine wants and needs to have a durable peace.”
The official declined to share specific provisions, noting that negotiations with key stakeholders are still underway.
Three US officials said the proposal has not yet been formally presented to Ukrainian authorities.
A US military delegation headed by Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll visited Kyiv on Wednesday with two objectives: to discuss military strategy and technological cooperation, and to support Washington’s effort to revive peace talks, according to several US officials, a European diplomat, and a source familiar with the Ukrainian government’s position. One US official described the trip as part of a broader White House initiative to “restart peace negotiations.”
However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists that Russia had “no such plans” to meet with Driscoll after his Kyiv meetings, signaling limited progress since Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin — along with senior aides — met in Anchorage, Alaska in August for a high-profile summit.
Sources close to the Ukrainian government, along with a European official aware of the discussions, said Kyiv played no role in crafting the proposal. They noted that Ukrainian leaders were only briefed on general themes and were neither consulted on specifics nor invited to contribute input.
Ukrainian officials reportedly interpret the timing of the initiative as politically driven, coinciding with a corruption scandal within President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s administration.
Some in Kyiv believe the proposal may reflect a Kremlin attempt to take advantage of what it sees as weakened Ukrainian leadership, the source said.
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Moscow has not received any official communication from Washington regarding supposed “agreements” on Ukraine referenced in media reports. The Kremlin previously emphasized that its stance on a potential settlement remains unchanged from the position outlined during Putin’s meeting with Trump in Alaska.
According to reports, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev held discussions in Miami late last month on a possible framework for ending the war. The 28-point US proposal is said to draw inspiration from Trump’s recent diplomatic efforts that produced a ceasefire framework in Gaza.
