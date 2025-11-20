403
FMs of Italy, Egypt hold talks on Gaza, Sudan via phone call
(MENAFN) According to reports, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani held a phone conversation on Wednesday with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty to review the latest developments in both Gaza and Sudan.
During the call, the two officials agreed to convene the bilateral Joint Committee in Rome “as soon as possible” to move forward on shared priorities, as noted in the ministry’s statement.
They also assessed the situation in Gaza, coming shortly after the UN Security Council approved a US-backed resolution outlining Washington’s proposed approach. Both sides emphasized the need to reinforce the ongoing ceasefire and pursue “lasting peace” by reactivating political negotiations.
Turning to Sudan, Tajani and Abdelatty highlighted the urgency of achieving a full ceasefire that would reopen the path for political dialogue and allow humanitarian operations to reach those in need.
Tajani additionally briefed his Egyptian counterpart on the new “Italy for Sudan” initiative, through which an aid aircraft will soon be dispatched to support refugees in Port Sudan—especially children—with assistance provided in coordination with local Christian organizations.
Sudan remains engulfed in a destructive conflict between the national army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which erupted on April 15, 2023. The fighting has claimed thousands of lives and forced millions to flee their homes. Currently, the RSF holds control over all five states of the Darfur region, while the army maintains authority across most of the remaining 13 states, including the capital, Khartoum.
