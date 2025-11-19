Dubai: Voting Opens For Globe Soccer Awards With Dembélé, Ronaldo Nominated

Football fans around the world can now vote for their favourite nominees for this year's Globe Soccer Awards, which will be held on December 28, 2025, at Atlantis The Royal hotel on Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

The 16th edition of the star-studded event will feature around 15 award categories, including nine that are open to a worldwide public vote until November 27 to decide the finalists.

The second round of voting window to decide each winner will then be active from December 3-11. Final winners will be determined by a combination of fan votes and the Globe Soccer Jury, made up of legendary names such as Marcello Lippi, Francesco Totti, Iker Casillas, and Luis Figo.

After winning the Uefa Champions League and Super Cup, Ligue 1, and Coupe de France in the 2024-2025 campaign, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) dominate the nominees list and will be looking to end the calendar year with even more silverware at the Globe Soccer Awards.

As well as being nominated for the Best Men's Club accolade, Luis Enrique and Luís Campos are in the running for the Best Coach and Best Sporting Director awards respectively.

Eight of PSG's Champions League-winning side – Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes, Fabián Ruiz, Vitinha, and Gianluigi Donnarumma (now Manchester City) – are on the Best Men's Player list, while Doué, João Neves, Ruiz, and Vitinha are nominated for Best Midfielder; Dembélé and Kvaratskhelia for Best Forward; and Doué, Neves, and Warren Zaïre-Emery for Emerging Player.

The PSG stars are joined on the 25-name Best Men's Player list by a host of high-profile names, including 2024 winner Vinícius Júnior and his Real Madrid teammate Kylian Mbappé, FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Barcelona Femení and Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmatí will be aiming to win the Best Women's Player award for the third successive year. She is selected on the 25-player list alongside Barça teammates Patri Guijarro, Caroline Graham Hansen, Ewa Pajor, Claudia Pina, and Alexia Putellas. Five of England's Uefa Women's Euro 2025-winning team – Chelsea duo Lucy Bronze and Hannah Hampton and Arsenal trio Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo and Leah Williamson – are also shortlisted.

Uefa Women's Champions League winners Arsenal are one of seven teams competing for the Best Women's Club award, alongside Bayern Frauen, Chelsea Women, Barcelona Femení, Juventus, OL Lyonnes, and Orlando Pride.

The Best Men's Club category will see PSG go head-to-head with the likes of Al-Ahli (Saudi Arabia), FC Barcelona (Spain), Bayern München (Germany), Flamengo (Brazil), Inter (Italy), Liverpool (England), Napoli (Italy) and Pyramids FC (Egypt) for the highly coveted award.

PSG boss Enrique is joined on the Best Coach shortlist by Enzo Maresca (Chelsea), Arne Slot (Liverpool), Antonio Conte (Napoli), Vincent Kompany (Bayern Munich), Hansi Flick (Barcelona), Roberto Martínez (Portugal), Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid), Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) and Eddie Howe (Newcastle United).

Portugal and Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo is nominated for Best Middle East Player and he will go up against Salem Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal), Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad), Roberto Firmino (Al-Ahli/Al-Sadd), N'Golo Kanté (Al-Ittihad), Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli) and Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli) for the award.