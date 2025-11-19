EDGE Entity SIATT Signs Contract To Deliver Integrated Anti-Tank Solution For Brazilian Marine Corps

Agreement to deliver an innovative system against armoured vehicles, combining SIATT's MAX 1.2 missile, a 4×4 vehicle and a drone platform with ISR and ground-attack capabilities

Dubai, UAE:November 2025 – EDGE Group entity SIATT, a Brazilian strategic defence company, has announced a contract to deliver an integrated, customised anti-tank solution for the Brazilian Marine Corps. The contract was signed at the Dubai Airshow 2025, currently underway from 17 to 21 November at Dubai World Central (DWC).Mounted on two high-mobility 4×4 vehicles with light ballistic protection, designed to operate in complex terrain and challenging environments, the Expeditionary Anti-Tank Missile System (SMACE) will incorporate the MAX 1.2, a high-precision, extended-range guided missile developed by SIATT, alongside a drone platform equipped with intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance (ISR), and ground-attack capabilities. SMACE combines superior mobility, advanced situational awareness, and a fully networked, interoperable architecture integrating all mission-critical components.

Within this framework, the Marine Corps Materiel Command (CMatFN) has outlined tactical and conceptual requirements to enable light forces to operate effectively and project on land, with emphasis on rapid engagement and disengagement, distributed operations, long-range remote observation via drones, and tactical data links for real-time coordination of anti-tank missions. This approach aims to defeat armoured assets in both amphibious and land operations.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE, said:“This new anti-tank solution reflects just one of several initiatives we are pursuing with the Brazilian Marine Corps. By integrating advanced guided missiles, unmanned systems, and a networked command architecture, it strengthens Brazil's ability to counter threats while bolstering the overall capability of its armed forces. This agreement further emphasises EDGE's extensive cross-border reach and its competitive positioning within the LATAM region and at the same time highlights the long-term value of our partnership, which continues to drive innovation with impact well beyond Brazil's borders.”

After the first system is delivered and undergoes operational assessment in 2026, the plan is to double production capacity, followed by the manufacture of additional units in subsequent years.

This initiative underscores EDGE's ability to deliver customised solutions that meet the specific needs of its clients, while also highlighting the group's adaptability to the unique geographical dynamics of the Latin American market, strengthening strategic commitment to investing in Brazil as a key partner in defence.

