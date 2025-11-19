Rheumatoid Arthritis Market To Grow Significantly From ~20 Billion Over The Next Decade By 2034, Delveinsight Observes R-Pharm, Taisho Pharmaceuticals, GSK, Aclaris, BMS, Eli Lilly, Taiho

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2034"The Key Rheumatoid Arthritis Companies in the market include - R-Pharm, Taisho Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Aclaris Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Cyxone, Gilead Sciences, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Istesso, Applied Molecular Transport, Horizon Therapeutics, Genosco (Oscotec), Hope Biosciences, Abivax, Mesoblast, Pfizer, Akros Pharma/Japan Tobacco, Pfizer/Philogen, AbbVie, Pfizer, SynAct Pharma, and others.

The Rheumatoid Arthritis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Rheumatoid Arthritis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Rheumatoid Arthritis market dynamics.

DelveInsight's“ Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2034 ′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Rheumatoid Arthritis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Rheumatoid Arthritis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The Rheumatoid Arthritis market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Report:



Rheumatoid Arthritis market size was highest in the United States among the 7MM countries

In October 2025, Celltrion received FDA approval for a Phase 3 clinical trial of its Remicade biosimilar, aimed at RA treatment, showing continued development and validation of biosimilars.

Novartis is actively expanding its drug pipeline in 2025 with deals amounting to billions, although direct RA M&A wasn't specified, the pharma giant is clearly investing heavily in therapeutic areas.

In October 2025, AnaptysBio's Phase IIb trial of rosinilimab for RA showed promising results with high response rates, reinforcing potential new treatment options in the pipeline.

SetPoint Medical received FDA approval in early August 2025 for its SetPoint System, the first neuroimmune modulation therapy for RA, backed by positive trial results demonstrating efficacy and safety.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Overview

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes inflammation in the joints, leading to pain, swelling, and stiffness, commonly affecting the hands, wrists, and feet. The immune system mistakenly attacks the joint lining, which can lead to joint damage and loss of function over time if left untreated. Rheumatoid arthritis can also cause more general symptoms like fatigue and can affect other organs, leading to potential issues with the heart, lungs, and eyes. Treatment options include medications and rehabilitation, and early diagnosis is crucial to manage symptoms and prevent long-term damage.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Market

The dynamics of the Rheumatoid Arthritis market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecast period 2025-2034.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and the views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Rheumatoid Arthritis market report offers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Size

Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Size by Therapies Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Size by Class

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Rheumatoid Arthritis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Rheumatoid Arthritis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapies and Key Companies



OLUMIANT (baricitinib): Eli Lilly and Incyte

RINVOQ (upadacitinib): AbbVie

KEVZARA (sarilumab): Regeneron and Sanofi

Rabeximod (Rob 803): Cyxone

Imvotamab: IGM Biosciences

HUMIRA (adalimumab): AbbVie

SIMLANDI (adalimumab-ryvk): Alvotech and Teva

Yuflyma (adalimumab-aaty): Celltrion

Idacio (adalimumab-aacf): Fresenius Kabi

ORENCIA (abatacept): Bristol Myers Squibb

Actemra (tocilizumab): Roche/Chugai

TYENNE (tocilizumab-aazg): Sandoz (biosimilar to Actemra)

Zymfentra (CT-P13 SC, infliximab): Celltrion

Duexis (ibuprofen and famotidine): Zydus Lifesciences HADLIMA: Samsung Bioepis/Merck, and others.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Drivers



Increasing global prevalence of RA, driven by aging populations and rising autoimmune disease incidence.

Strong adoption of biologics and targeted synthetic DMARDs, including JAK inhibitors and IL-6 inhibitors.

Continuous innovation in treatment options, with robust pipelines exploring novel mechanisms and personalized therapies.

Advancements in diagnostic tools, enabling earlier detection and improved disease monitoring.

Growing emphasis on treat-to-target strategies, driving demand for effective and combination therapies.

Improved access to specialty care and expansion of rheumatology services in developing markets.

Rising healthcare expenditure and insurance coverage for chronic autoimmune conditions.

Increased awareness and early referral programs, leading to timely diagnosis and intervention.

Expansion of biosimilars, increasing treatment uptake due to improved affordability. Focus on patient-centric outcomes, boosting demand for safer, more convenient, and orally administered therapies.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Barriers



High cost of biologics and targeted synthetic DMARDs, limiting access and increasing payer pressures.

Safety concerns, including infection risk, cardiovascular events, and malignancy associations with long-term immunosuppression.

Loss of response and treatment resistance, commonly observed with prolonged biologic therapy.

Delayed diagnosis, especially in regions with limited rheumatology specialists or low awareness.

Intense market competition, with many therapies targeting similar pathways (TNF, IL-6, JAK).

Reimbursement challenges for newer high-cost therapies lacking clear clinical superiority.

Chronic disease complexity, requiring continuous management and reducing medication adherence.

Limited access to advanced care (biologics, imaging, treat-to-target programs) in low-resource settings.

Regulatory scrutiny of JAK inhibitors and immunomodulators due to emerging safety signals. Variability in patient response, complicating clinical trial design and personalized treatment strategies.

Scope of the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]

Key Rheumatoid Arthritis Companies: R-Pharm, Taisho Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Aclaris Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Cyxone, Gilead Sciences, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Istesso, Applied Molecular Transport, Horizon Therapeutics, Genosco (Oscotec), Hope Biosciences, Abivax, Mesoblast, Pfizer, Akros Pharma/Japan Tobacco, Pfizer/Philogen, AbbVie, Pfizer, SynAct Pharma, and others.

Key Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapies: Methotrexate, Leflunomide, Hydroxychloroquine, Sulfasalazine, OLUMIANT (baricitinib), RINVOQ (upadacitinib), KEVZARA (sarilumab), Rabeximod (Rob 803), Imvotamab, Tofacitinib, HUMIRA (adalimumab), SIMLANDI (adalimumab-ryvk), Yuflyma (adalimumab-aaty), Idacio (adalimumab-aacf), ORENCIA (abatacept), Actemra (tocilizumab), TYENNE (tocilizumab-aazg), Zymfentra (CT-P13 SC, infliximab), Duexis (ibuprofen and famotidine), HADLIMA, and Remicade biosimilars, among others.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutic Assessment: Rheumatoid Arthritis current marketed and Rheumatoid Arthritis emerging therapies

Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Dynamics: Rheumatoid Arthritis market drivers and Rheumatoid Arthritis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Rheumatoid Arthritis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Access and Reimbursement

