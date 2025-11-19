Early Bitcoin Recovery Stops, Altcoins Struggle - Are New Lows Ahead?

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) In the midst of ongoing volatility, the cryptocurrency market continues to face significant pressure as Bitcoin struggles to sustain gains above $90,000. While some analysts remain optimistic about a short-term rebound, prevailing bearish sentiment suggests caution among traders. The broader altcoin landscape mirrors this uncertainty, with multiple tokens approaching critical support levels. Market participants are closely monitoring macroeconomic factors, institutional involvement, and regulatory developments that could influence the trajectory of crypto prices in the coming weeks.



Bitcoin attempted to rebound but faces persistent selling pressure at intra-day resistance levels, with outflows indicating waning investor confidence.

Several altcoins are nearing vital support zones, hinting at dominant bearish momentum across the market.

Expert opinions vary, with some anticipating a short-term bottom and others declaring a confirmed bear market for Bitcoin.

Key technical levels for top cryptocurrencies include $90,000 for Bitcoin and $3,000 for Ethereum, with breaches indicating further downside risk. Market fundamentals like institutional adoption and macroeconomic factors remain pivotal in shaping future price action.

Despite attempts by buyers to hold Bitcoin (BTC ) above the $90,000 level, bearish traders continue to exert downward pressure. Data from Farside Investors shows that spot BTC exchange-traded funds experienced outflows of approximately $372 million on Tuesday, extending a five-day withdrawal streak. Such persistent capital exodus underscores continued negative sentiment within the crypto markets, with investors becoming increasingly cautious about buying into the dip.

Mark Yusko, founder of Morgan Creek Capital, shared his perspective in an interview, stating that Bitcoin is now in a bear market phase. However, he believes the correction will be relatively milder compared to previous cycles, citing institutional adoption, lower leverage, and macroeconomic tailwinds-such as fiat currency debasement-as factors that could support long-term bullishness.

Crypto market data daily view. Source:

TradingView

Meanwhile, some analysts remain cautiously optimistic, with figures like Tom Lee and Tom Demar suggesting that the current sell-off is nearing exhaustion and that Bitcoin may find a bottom soon-potentially within this week. These differing viewpoints underscore the complexity of crypto market forecasting amidst high volatility.

Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin saw a dip below the critical $90,000 support level, but buying interest emerged at lower levels, as evidenced by a long tail on the candlestick chart, indicating buying support at the dip. However, the bears remain aggressive, attempting to push the price below $89,253. If successful, the decline could extend to $87,800 and eventually toward $83,000.

Any upward recovery faces resistance at the key psychological milestone of $100,000. A failure to break above this level would imply that sellers have turned it into resistance, increasing the possibility of further downside. Conversely, a decisive move above $100,000 would signal a potential trend reversal.

Ethereum Price Outlook

Ethereum (ETH ) remains locked in a struggle near the $3,000 mark, with both bulls and bears vying for control. A rally that touches the 20-day exponential moving average ($3,365) faces selling pressure, raising the risk of a drop toward $2,946 or even $2,500 if the downward momentum persists.

On the other hand, a strong close above the 20-day EMA could signal market rejection of lower levels, potentially propelling ETH toward the 50-day simple moving average at $3,824, paving the way for a potential recovery.

Other Altcoins Under Watch

Altcoins such as XRP, BNB, Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano, and others are exhibiting varying degrees of strength and weakness. For instance, XRP remains within a descending channel, with a breakout above the 20-day EMA signaling potential stabilization. Similarly, BNB is battling to stay above $860, with a break below risking a move to $730, while Solana 's bounce from $126 faces immediate resistance at $154.

Moreover, meme coin Dogecoin shows signs of reduced selling pressure, with RSI divergence hinting at a possible relief rally, while Cardano 's decline below $0.50 underscores ongoing bearish sentiment. Overall, the technical charts suggest a turbulent path ahead for major cryptocurrencies as traders weigh macroeconomic factors and regulatory uncertainties.

This dynamic environment underscores the importance for investors to stay vigilant and conduct thorough research before making any trading decisions, given the unpredictable nature of the markets.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.