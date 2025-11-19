$30 Billion Global Precious Metals Recovery Market Opportunity Via LOI For Revolutionary Rgo Gold Recovery System Licensing And Negotiations With Top-Tier Miners: Asia Broadband Inc. (Symbol: AABB)

Focused on Production of Precious Metals and Accumulation of Physical Gold.

Mine-to-Token Gold-Backed Cryptocurrency with Mining Club and Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Collections.

Token Expected to Become a Global Standard of Exchange with Gold Backing, While Having the Added Benefit of Demand Based Price Appreciation.



Increased Gold and Silver Production and Gross Profit for Q3 of 2025

Letter of Intent for Revolutionary rGO Gold Recovery System Licensing, Amid Negotiations with Other Top-Tier Miners.

Federal Legal Action Filing to Protect Shareholders From Market Manipulation.

Competed Strategic Operational Plant Upgrades, AStrategic Reset and New Team for Peak Performance.

Milestone Production Agreement for Second Large-Scale Gold and Silver Ore Stockpile in Mexico.

Estimated Gold and Silver Ore Value of Second Stockpile Exceeds First Stockpile Agreement completed in December 2022.

Second Stockpile Project Expected to be Largest High-Yield Asset in Strategic Initiative to Expand Gold Production and Increase Physical Gold Holdings.

$AABB Also Signed Agreement for Second Large-Scale Ore Stockpile in Mexico and Plant Upgrades for Expanding Physical & Digital Assets



Asia Broadband Inc. (Symbol: AABB ) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. AABB utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The AABB industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths that differentiate AABB from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders.

Additionally, AABB has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.







Letter of Intent for Revolutionary rGO Gold Recovery System Licensing, As Negotiations Continue with Other Top-Tier Miners

On November 19th AABB announced that, subsequent to its recent acquisition of reduced graphene oxide (rGO) nanotechnology for maximizing gold recovery, the Company has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with a top-tier mining company for a future licensing agreement. AABB continues advanced negotiations with other Latin American precious metal producers regarding licensing and joint venture deployment of its proprietary rGO platform.

AABB is currently in the planning and development process to create a modular pilot unit at its Etzatlan, Mexico, production facility site. Subsequently, a 50 TPD rGO-based treatment line will be installed that will allow for data collection, optimization and eventual full-scale production integration.

The integration of rGO membrane systems at production facilities is expected to dramatically improve gold and silver recovery rates, particularly from low-grade or refractory ores and from tailings stockpiles. Early-stage modeling suggests recovery efficiencies greater than 95% for Au3+ ions in complex leachate, using environmentally benign and non-cyanide leaching systems. This technology utilization is projected to increase net annual profits through:

Reduced gold loss in tailings.

Higher purity of recovered metals.

Lower chemical reagent costs.

Closed-loop sustainability with reduced environmental footprint.

Licensing and Scaling Opportunities:Beyond AABB operational benefits of the rGO system, the Company is in the process of licensing the technology to other producers globally in an estimated $30 Billion dollar precious metals recovery market.

Increased Gold and Silver Production and Gross Profit for Third Quarter, As Gold and Silver Holdings Continue to Appreciate

On November 5th AABB announced that the Company will be reporting increased gold and silver production and gross profit for the period ending September 30th, as gold and silver forecasts continue to rise. Additionally, AABB has recently reviewed its substantial gold and silver holdings and their significant appreciation from the initial production values. Further details and the third quarter financial results will be announced in upcoming company news and filings.

Final Stages of Preparation for Federal Legal Action Filing to Protect Shareholders from Market Manipulation

On October 15th AABB announced the Company was in the final stages of preparation to complete a Federal Court legal action against certain professional market participants and online platform entities that management believes have engaged collusively in damaging manipulative trading practices and defamatory campaigns targeting AABB. The Company is determined to expose and eliminate price manipulation and repression in the AABB daily trading market and allow for fair price determination. AABB also confirmed that it will refer all its findings to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other regulatory bodies for further investigation.

Despite recent market volatility, AABB continues to execute on its growth strategy, which includes the ongoing expansion of its Etzatlán gold and silver ore processing facility, advancing development of the La Paz and Tequila mining concessions and the strategic accumulation of physical gold and silver holdings.

Strategic Operational Plant Upgrades During Temporary Production Pause Following Severe Weather

On October 8th AABB announced that production at its flagship gold and silver processing facility had been temporarily paused following extreme weather conditions that caused severe flooding in the region.







AABB management utilized the opportunity of unexpected downtime to initiate a complete operational restructuring and making necessary personnel changes, including the plant manager who had been with the facility since its construction and initial launch.

AABB has now hired an entirely new team, specifically trained for optimized production efficiency, advanced process management and safety performance. The transition marks a major milestone in the AABB commitment to operational excellence and scalability.

AABB also confirmed that the tanks for its Phase 2 rollout are being fabricated offsite and would be transported to the facility for assembly after repairs are completed. This second phase of operations will significantly enhance production capacity and throughput.

Milestone Production Agreement for Second Large-Scale Gold and Silver Ore Stockpile in Mexico

On October 1st AABB announce that the Company has finalized the terms of an historic and long-term processing and production agreement for a large-scale gold and silver ore stockpile in Etzatlan, Jalisco, Mexico. The estimated gold and silver ore value of this second stockpile agreement exceeds the value of the AABB first stockpile agreement completed in December 2022.

This second gold and silver stockpile production project is expected to be the largest high-yield asset addition for AABB to date in its strategic initiative to expand gold production and increase AABB physical gold holdings.

For more information on $AABB visit: , and

