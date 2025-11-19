403
Costco Stock Signal 19/11: Is It Time To Shop? (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Long Trade IdeaEnter your long position between 894.17 (the lower band of its horizontal support zone) and 911.17 (the upper band of its horizontal resistance zone).Market Index Analysis
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is a member of the NASDAQ 100, the S&P 100, and the S&P 500 All three indices trade within bearish chart patterns and rising bearish trading volumes The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the S&P 500 is in bearish territory with a descending trendline
- The COST D1 chart shows price action inside its horizontal support zone It also shows price action between its descending 0.0% and 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement Fan levels The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bearish, but within range of its ascending trendline The average bearish trading volumes are higher than the average bullish ones, but hint at bearish exhaustion COST corrected more than the S&P 500, but bullish developments are on the rise
- COST Entry Level: Between 894.17 and 911.17 COST Take Profit: Between 991.75 and 1,005.84 COST Stop Loss: Between 854.28 and 871.71 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.45
