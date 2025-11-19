AVA Media Celebrates One Year Of Broadcasting Leadership In Kurdistan With Record Viewership And Citizen Impact

Photo Courtesy of: Ava Media

ERBIL, Iraq, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVA Media announced today that it has completed its first full year of broadcasting, marking the milestone with record-breaking viewership, award recognition, and measurable civic engagement across Kurdistan.

According to independent research conducted by Rama Agency in August 2025, as well as several other independent researches and surveys, AVA Media is now Kurdistan's most-watched television channel, surpassing Rudaw after eight consecutive seasons of audience leadership.

The research indicated that AVA Media's growth was driven by consistent, data-backed programming rather than one-time events. The channel ranked first in Erbil and among the leading networks in Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, and Halabja, establishing itself as a trusted and widely followed source of information.

Record-Breaking Audience Engagement

In its first year, AVA Media achieved a new record for live television viewership in Kurdistan, reaching 114,200 concurrent live viewers during its Balendor coverage, hosted by journalist Chenar Abdulqadir. The network also became the first Kurdish outlet to surpass five million comments on a single Instagram post, reflecting strong audience participation across both broadcast and digital platforms.

AVA's programming strategy combines traditional television formats with mobile and social media content, aligning with changing viewer habits. The 7:00 p.m. news hour, now recognized as the region's most-watched time slot, and live coverage of major events have attracted a broad demographic, including younger audiences and community-based viewers.

Citizen Advocacy and Public Impact

AVA Media's daily segment Fayli Xelk, hosted by Hawraz Gulpi, has become a central feature of the network's civic engagement efforts. The program allows citizens to submit concerns directly to the channel, which then investigates and reports the issues for government review.

Over six months, Fayli Xelk produced more than 100 episodes, each drawing over one million views. The program has helped 130,000 citizens, processed 550 submissions, and contributed to resolving 240 cases related to public services such as housing, salaries, and healthcare. The initiative has been recognized internationally, winning at the Shorty Awards under the category“Fayli Xelk: AVA Media's Citizen Advocacy Initiative.”

Continued Growth and Recognition

In addition to its audience milestones, AVA Media has organized large-scale public events across major Kurdish cities, strengthening connections with viewers beyond the broadcast studio. The channel has received multiple regional industry awards for excellence in programming and community engagement during its first year.

AVA Media continues to expand its coverage and digital footprint, with plans to introduce additional programs aimed at economic reporting, local culture, and youth development.

About AVA Media

AVA Media is a Kurdish television network based in Erbil, Iraq. Founded by Hemin Lihony, the channel began broadcasting in late 2024 with the mission of creating a“new media with a new style and a new concept.” AVA combines traditional journalism with digital engagement and community advocacy. The network's 7:00 p.m. news, sports, and citizen-focused content have established it as a leading broadcaster across the Kurdistan Region.

