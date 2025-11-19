Intention To Launch An Offer For Subscription

19 November 2025

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the“ Company”)

Intention to launch an Offer for shares

The Company today announces that it is the current intention of its Board of Directors (“ Board”) to launch an offer for subscription in the new year (the“ Offer”). The Board's current intention is subject to change. Therefore, there can be no guarantee that the Offer will go ahead in the new year, or at all.

For further information please contact:

Oliver Bedford, Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited

Tel: 020 7523 4837

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31

