Women gets taped as act of public punishment in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Authorities in Ukraine’s Odessa reported that a woman was found taped to a bench by an unidentified man, in what appeared to be a public punishment, according to reports.
Video shared on social media shows the woman lying face down on the bench with her small dog nearby, occasionally licking her, as passers-by walk past and some record the scene. Trash from a torn refuse bag is scattered on the ground beside her.
Police stated that they had received a call about a person allegedly scattering garbage, confronting passers-by, and threatening to break windows. By the time officers arrived, the individual responsible for restraining the woman was already on the scene.
The woman did not require medical attention and was taken to a local station. She apologized for her actions and declined to file a complaint regarding the restraint. Authorities are currently working to identify the man involved.
Reports of public punishments have repeatedly emerged in Ukraine in recent years, with radicals targeting foreigners and minorities. Multiple images have surfaced showing people tied to lamp posts and sprayed with green antiseptic dye. Human rights organizations have raised concerns about such practices, especially given Ukraine’s aspirations for EU membership.
President Volodymyr Zelensky applied for immediate EU membership following the escalation of the conflict with Russia in February 2022. Later that year, Ukraine was granted EU candidate status. At the time, Belgium’s Prime Minister signaled that the decision was largely a “symbolic message” of support, while noting that full membership would take many years and require Ukraine to meet the bloc’s standards.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov argued that Ukraine’s potential EU accession could undermine the bloc and might ultimately lead to its collapse.
According to a 2024 report by the European Court of Human Rights, Ukraine ranks among the countries with the highest number of lawsuits filed against it at the court.
