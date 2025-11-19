403
Belgium Set to Outlaw All E-Cigarette Flavors Except Tobacco
(MENAFN) Belgium is set to outlaw all e-cigarette flavors except tobacco in a bid to curb youth nicotine addiction, Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke announced Wednesday, following updated guidance from the Superior Health Council.
Vandenbroucke said flavored vapes are deliberately designed to attract children and mask the potential harms of vaping, a news agency reported.
The Superior Health Council recently revised its stance on vaping regulations. While previously cautious about a full flavor ban, it now advocates tighter restrictions, emphasizing that protecting young people outweighs any benefits of allowing flavors to help smokers quit.
National surveys indicate a surge in vaping among Belgian school pupils, with nearly one-third having tried e-cigarettes. Weekly use among youths has quadrupled over the past five years.
The government has yet to set an official start date for the ban. Vandenbroucke said he hopes to implement it "as soon as possible."
The move builds on earlier measures aimed at limiting youth nicotine use, including restrictions on disposable vapes and smoking bans in areas frequented by young people.
