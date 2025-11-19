403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dengue Cases in Pakistan's Punjab See Surge
(MENAFN) In Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province, health authorities reported at least 43 additional dengue fever infections within the past 24 hours, increasing the region’s cumulative count for the ongoing season to 3,917, officials announced on Wednesday.
Lahore, the provincial capital, registered 15 fresh cases, pushing its overall total to 708, according to Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir.
Expressing concern over a potentially severe rise in cases this year, the minister urged the public to adopt preventive actions such as in-home fumigation and the application of protective lotions.
He added that dengue monitoring efforts have been significantly strengthened, with teams eliminating mosquito larvae on an urgent basis.
Recently, the Pakistan Meteorological Department issued a high-risk dengue advisory covering the period from Sept. 20 to early December, attributing the increased danger to favorable weather patterns and extensive flooding, both of which heighten the likelihood of rapid disease spread.
The department further highlighted that dengue has evolved into a persistent public health concern, often escalating after the monsoon season.
Lahore, the provincial capital, registered 15 fresh cases, pushing its overall total to 708, according to Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir.
Expressing concern over a potentially severe rise in cases this year, the minister urged the public to adopt preventive actions such as in-home fumigation and the application of protective lotions.
He added that dengue monitoring efforts have been significantly strengthened, with teams eliminating mosquito larvae on an urgent basis.
Recently, the Pakistan Meteorological Department issued a high-risk dengue advisory covering the period from Sept. 20 to early December, attributing the increased danger to favorable weather patterns and extensive flooding, both of which heighten the likelihood of rapid disease spread.
The department further highlighted that dengue has evolved into a persistent public health concern, often escalating after the monsoon season.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment