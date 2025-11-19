403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia to Offer Visa-Free Travel to Chinese Citizens
(MENAFN) Russia is set to implement visa-free travel for citizens of China in the near future, President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday.
This move will reflect Beijing’s recent decision to provide Russian nationals with the same benefit.
The Russian president revealed the news during discussions in Moscow with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who visited for a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) Council of Heads of Government.
Putin commended China’s initiative to allow Russians visa-free entry, noting that it would “undoubtedly” foster closer cultural and economic relations between the two nations.
“From our side, very soon, reciprocal measures will come into force for citizens of the People’s Republic of China visiting Russia,” he stated, emphasizing that the arrangement would enhance bilateral collaboration.
China had launched a one-year trial of visa-free entry for Russian travelers in September.
The policy’s impact is already visible in tourism data, with a 30-40% year-on-year rise in Russian visitors to China in October, according to Tatiana Lobach, deputy chair of the State Duma’s tourism committee.
“People want to learn about the culture, nature, and traditions of a friendly country,” she told a news agency.
This move will reflect Beijing’s recent decision to provide Russian nationals with the same benefit.
The Russian president revealed the news during discussions in Moscow with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who visited for a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) Council of Heads of Government.
Putin commended China’s initiative to allow Russians visa-free entry, noting that it would “undoubtedly” foster closer cultural and economic relations between the two nations.
“From our side, very soon, reciprocal measures will come into force for citizens of the People’s Republic of China visiting Russia,” he stated, emphasizing that the arrangement would enhance bilateral collaboration.
China had launched a one-year trial of visa-free entry for Russian travelers in September.
The policy’s impact is already visible in tourism data, with a 30-40% year-on-year rise in Russian visitors to China in October, according to Tatiana Lobach, deputy chair of the State Duma’s tourism committee.
“People want to learn about the culture, nature, and traditions of a friendly country,” she told a news agency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment