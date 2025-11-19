403
Kremlin Dismisses Impact of Rafale Jets Sale to Ukraine
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has downplayed the effect of Ukraine’s prospective acquisition of French-made Rafale fighter jets, asserting that it will not shift the balance on the battlefield in Kiev’s favor.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov made the remarks on Tuesday, highlighting Moscow’s stance on the deal.
On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a letter of intent for Kiev to procure 100 Rafale jets over the next ten years. Details regarding the delivery schedule or the financing structure of the purchase have not been disclosed.
The preliminary accord also covers the procurement of eight next-generation SAMP/T air-defense systems still in development, AASM Hammer precision-guided munitions, drones, and radars manufactured in France.
Peskov told reporters, “No matter what warplanes are sold to the Kiev regime, it will not change the situation on the front or battlefield dynamics.”
He expressed disapproval of France’s ongoing military support to Kiev, claiming that it “fuels the conflict, and in no way contributes to the cause of peace.”
The Rafale, recognized as France’s most sophisticated multirole fighter, is valued at roughly €100 million ($116 million) per aircraft. Delivering 100 jets could amount to a total expenditure of up to €15 billion, according to French media outlets, which based the estimates on prior agreements.
How Ukraine intends to finance the purchase remains uncertain, with officials in Brussels struggling to maintain support for the country’s financially strained war effort.
Kiev has requested a €140 billion ($162 billion) loan secured by frozen Russian assets, a move that Moscow has denounced as “theft.”
