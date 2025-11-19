403
UK to support Belgium after suspected Russian drone incursions
(MENAFN) The UK is sending military assistance to Belgium following a series of suspected Russian drone intrusions into Belgian airspace, the country’s new chief of defence staff, Sir Richard Knighton, said.
Knighton told the BBC that Belgium’s defence chief requested help earlier this week, and UK personnel and equipment are now being deployed. The incidents forced a temporary closure of Brussels Airport on Thursday night, with drones also spotted near other sites, including a military base.
The incursions come amid wider drone disruptions across several Nato nations. While Russia has denied involvement, Knighton said it is "plausible" the attacks were ordered by Moscow.
Defence Secretary John Healey emphasized the importance of alliances in countering such hybrid threats, stating: "Our strength lies in our alliances and our collective resolve to defend, deter and protect our critical infrastructure and airspace."
The RAF’s 2 Force Protection Wing is expected to be deployed, and the UK will provide Belgium with "kit and capability," Knighton added. Germany has also pledged anti-drone support after Belgium requested assistance.
The disruptions affected about 3,000 Brussels Airlines passengers, with multiple flights canceled or diverted. While Belgian authorities initially saw the drone activity as limited to military bases, Defence Minister Theo Francken said it has become a serious threat to civilian infrastructure across Europe.
Knighton warned that Russia remains "the most pressing threat" to Europe, citing the ongoing war in Ukraine and previous acts of sabotage and killings on UK soil. Nato defines hybrid threats as the use of both military and non-military tactics to interfere with critical infrastructure or institutions.
