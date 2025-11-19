Younousse, Tijan Advance To Round Of 16 At Beach Volleyball Worlds
Qatar's Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan booked their place in the last 16 of the Beach Volleyball World Championships in Adelaide, Australia yesterday with a gritty straight-sets win over Brazil's George Souto Maior Wanderley and Saymon Barbosa Santos. The Olympic bronze medallists were pushed hard throughout but held their nerve to edge the first set 23-21, before securing a 22-20 win in the second set to seal a 2-0 victory. Tomorrow, Younousse and Tijan take on France's Teo Rotar and Arnaud Gauthier-Rat for a place in the quarter-finals.
