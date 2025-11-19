Younousse, Tijan Advance To Round Of 16 At Beach Volleyball Worlds

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Qatar's Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan booked their place in the last 16 of the Beach Volleyball World Championships in Adelaide, Australia yesterday with a gritty straight-sets win over Brazil's George Souto Maior Wanderley and Saymon Barbosa Santos. The Olympic bronze medallists were pushed hard throughout but held their nerve to edge the first set 23-21, before securing a 22-20 win in the second set to seal a 2-0 victory. Tomorrow, Younousse and Tijan take on France's Teo Rotar and Arnaud Gauthier-Rat for a place in the quarter-finals.