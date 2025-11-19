403
Soros-Funded NGO Accused of Targeting Musk’s X
(MENAFN) A grantmaking network established by billionaire investor George Soros provided funding to a contentious UK-based nonprofit organization that aims to “kill” Elon Musk’s X media platform and suppress conservative media, a news agency reported on Monday.
Data from Soros’ Open Society Foundation (OSF) database shows that the organization awarded the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) a $250,000 grant last year “to provide general support.”
Although the nonprofit claims its mission is to hold social media companies “accountable” for spreading hate, in practice it has exerted pressure on advertisers to restrict certain companies and lobbied to deplatform and cancel news outlets it deemed objectionable, the report noted.
The article states that the CCDH, founded by former Labour Party operative Imran Ahmed, has focused on conservative publications like The Federalist and the Daily Wire over alleged racist material.
The organization has also attempted to convince US policymakers to establish an “independent digital regulator.”
While the CCDH has criticized multiple social media platforms for what it perceives as a failure to address extremism, it has been particularly antagonistic toward Musk’s X, according to the news agency.
Internal documents revealed that “Kill Musk’s Twitter” was listed as the nonprofit’s top annual objective, based on whistleblower documents shared with journalists last year.
